BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $112,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $773,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $1,529,969.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,360.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.