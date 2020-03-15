BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.35 Million Position in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,249 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Norbord worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Norbord by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Norbord by 2,057.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Norbord in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Norbord by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSB. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norbord from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Norbord stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 1.80. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

