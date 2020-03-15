BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 44,646 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $69.63 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

EXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Expedia Group from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

