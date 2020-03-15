BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,767,000 after purchasing an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,671 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,860,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co Inc has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KKR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.