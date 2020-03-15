BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,682,000. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,203,452 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $96.58 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

