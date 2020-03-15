BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.11 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,861,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 113.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,111,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Haemonetics news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $130,549.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,812 shares of company stock worth $180,824. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $80.24 and a 52 week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

