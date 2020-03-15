BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.12 Million in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.07% of Chegg as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chegg by 260.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,248 shares of company stock worth $28,190,654. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

