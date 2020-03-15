BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.18 Million in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,182,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $76.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.81. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

