BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $3.26 Million in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of Simpson Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 609.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

