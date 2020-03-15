BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,728 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $65.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.