BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 133,038 Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,038 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.09% of BlackBerry worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,943,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 63,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

