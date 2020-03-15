BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 3,738 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,435.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $27,817,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,721,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $20,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $343.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.24 and a twelve month high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.00 and a 200-day moving average of $362.26.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

