BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 26,204 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $26,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,786,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $226.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

