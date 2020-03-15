BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $3.36 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Performance Food Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $653,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,524 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,597.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,566 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 387,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 2,583.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 339,723 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 327,062 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,979,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFGC opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.