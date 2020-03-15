BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $3.51 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.