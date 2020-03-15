BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,665 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of UDR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,809,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.