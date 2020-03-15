Burford Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Burford Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,950,000. William Lyon Homes makes up 58.9% of Burford Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Burford Capital Investment Management LLC owned 6.61% of William Lyon Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 2,588.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 528,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in William Lyon Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in William Lyon Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

WLH stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. William Lyon Homes has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.