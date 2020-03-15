Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0499 on Top Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000928 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BitMart, LBank and EXX. Bytom has a total market cap of $50.03 million and $8.53 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00677125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010963 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000854 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Huobi, CoinEgg, EXX, Gate.io, HitBTC, CoinTiger, RightBTC, LBank, Neraex, BigONE, Bibox, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, OKEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, FCoin and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

