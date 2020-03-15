CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Down 30.5% This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $567,643.70 and $14.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 50.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

