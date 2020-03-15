CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) versus LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) Critical Contrast

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CapitaLand and LONMIN PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand 30.76% 4.64% 2.27% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CapitaLand and LONMIN PLC/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.15 billion 2.18 $1.31 billion N/A N/A LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Summary

CapitaLand beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

LONMIN PLC/S Company Profile

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

