Capricoin Market Cap Tops $7,481.40 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Capricoin coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $7,481.40 and approximately $51,816.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded down 73.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JobsCoin (JOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

