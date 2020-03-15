Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,180 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guardant Health worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 851.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 62,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $5,051,396.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,652 shares of company stock valued at $11,100,392. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $70.74 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

