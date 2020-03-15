Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,884 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

