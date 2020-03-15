Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $166.51 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $147.08 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.30.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

