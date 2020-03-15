Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 2.74.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.04.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

