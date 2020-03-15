Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,421.33 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,280.00 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,821.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,944.09.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

