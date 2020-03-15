Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $139.64 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $128.53 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

