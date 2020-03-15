Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,692 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 2.94% of Middlefield Banc worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $19.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.36. Middlefield Banc Corp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 21.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

