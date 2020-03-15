Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,587 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 300,894 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,160,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 197,502 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,741,000.

BSCO opened at $20.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

