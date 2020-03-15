Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,980,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,726,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,749,000 after acquiring an additional 915,061 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 739,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after acquiring an additional 509,996 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,232,000 after acquiring an additional 379,570 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

