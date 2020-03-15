Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,564 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.