Cartica Management LLC Has $45.82 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cartica Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,920 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for approximately 29.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cartica Management LLC owned about 0.41% of StoneCo worth $45,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of STNE opened at $32.50 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $46.69. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

