Cartica Management LLC Sells 155,769 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cartica Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Cartica Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $655,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $36.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.