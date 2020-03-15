Cartica Management LLC Sells 790,146 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Cartica Management LLC decreased its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,744,338 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 790,146 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 45.9% of Cartica Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned 0.53% of SEA worth $70,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $360,369,000. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,656,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,327,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,479,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,954 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 792,227 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $44.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. Sea Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $52.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative return on equity of 72.89% and a negative net margin of 67.18%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 133.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEA from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.