Cartica Management LLC Takes Position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 686,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,325,000. Arco Platform makes up about 19.8% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cartica Management LLC owned approximately 2.90% of Arco Platform as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arco Platform by 1,595.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 396,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 373,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter worth about $17,243,000.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a PE ratio of 78.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

