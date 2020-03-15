Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 640,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,984,000 after buying an additional 35,780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Stephens upped their target price on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.94.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

