CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CATHAY PAC AIRW/S in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of CPCAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.02. 28,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,808. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

