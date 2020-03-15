CEEK VR Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $662,445.59 and approximately $47.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00057731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000608 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00068568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $219.63 or 0.04153450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00038904 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 513,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

