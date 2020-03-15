CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.53.

NYSE CNP opened at $15.55 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

