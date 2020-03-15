Centrality (CENNZ) Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and approximately $111,135.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.02275001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00193580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00039198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00029540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00111888 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

