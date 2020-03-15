Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CNBKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 740,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,675,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Insiders bought 22,186 shares of company stock worth $1,841,783 over the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNBKA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.80.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.