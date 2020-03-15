Chainlink (LINK) Price Hits $2.06 on Top Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Chainlink has a total market cap of $719.65 million and $432.99 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00038813 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Gate.io and Coinbase. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 51.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.02304822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00193296 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00111577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, Huobi and Coinbase. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

