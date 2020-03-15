Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

