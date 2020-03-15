Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 237,464 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,464 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Quad/Graphics worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 26,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Quad/Graphics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of QUAD opened at $3.23 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.58%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

