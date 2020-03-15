Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mercadolibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Mercadolibre by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercadolibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $710.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.60.

MELI stock opened at $535.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $660.62 and a 200 day moving average of $594.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -147.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre Inc has a 52 week low of $460.00 and a 52 week high of $756.48.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

