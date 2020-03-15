Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.54% of Citi Trends worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTRN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CTRN stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.