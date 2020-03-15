Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,030 Shares of Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Heska worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heska by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Heska Corp has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Heska Corp will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price target on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.