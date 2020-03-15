Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 317,698 Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.41% of Mallinckrodt worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

NYSE MNK opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.40. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $804.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

