Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $14.12 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $622.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

