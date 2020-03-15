Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 127,600 Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,600 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.45% of InnerWorkings worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INWK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InnerWorkings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

Shares of INWK stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $119.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

INWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.